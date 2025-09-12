Puptqe Named Pet Retailer of the Year in 2025 Pet Innovation Awards

TEMECULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Puptqe has been named Pet Retailer of the Year in the 2025 Pet Innovation Awards.

Founded with a mission to celebrate the special bond between dogs and their humans, Puptqe has built a reputation for going beyond traditional pet retail.

“From day one, we wanted Puptqe to feel like more than a store,” said Courtney Honda, founder of Puptqe. “It’s a place where customers become friends, and every dog’s name is remembered. Winning Pet Retailer of the Year reflects the deep connection we’ve built with our community and to the standard of hospitality we bring to every guest.”

At the heart of Puptqe’s story is Champ, the company’s Chief Paw Officer. After flatlining in the hospital and being revived, Champ’s battle with Addison’s disease inspired Puptqe’s holistic approach to wellness and hospitality, training every team member to deliver world-class service with thoughtful, personalized care.

“It’s all about the experience,” added Slava Borisov, co-founder of Puptqe. “From the photobooth and the world’s first pup bar’s rotating menu, to DIY stations and special events, every detail is thoughtfully crafted to make every moment unforgettable.”

