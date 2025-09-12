Shah's Halal Food Becomes Official Partner of MetLife Stadium, Bringing Authentic Halal Cuisine to Giants and Jets Fans

Partnership introduces three food service locations within the stadium

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Shah's Halal Food today announced a partnership with MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Jets and New York Football Giants, to offer Halal cuisine as part of the venue's dining options. The collaboration features three food service areas throughout the stadium.

A Shah's Halal service stand can be found in West Hall, immediately inside the MetLife Gate, in addition to two concourse locations at Sections 126 and 314. The menu includes platters available with chicken, lamb, and falafel, as well as gyros, pakora chips, and sauces.

Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium, noted that the partnership adds Halal options for guests.

The partnership supports MetLife Stadium's efforts to provide diverse dining options. Shah's Halal Food will provide Middle Eastern dishes, offering Halal choices for attendees.

Khalid Mashriqi, CEO of Shah's Halal Food, said the company will offer its Halal menu at the venue.

The Shah's Halal locations are expected to begin operations in advance of the upcoming NFL season, with menu offerings that will include traditional items alongside options suited to game days.

This partnership adds to the stadium's range of dining options.

About Shah's Halal Food: Shah's Halal Food is a QSR halal restaurant brand founded in 2005 in Richmond Hill, Queens. It operates locations in the U.S., Canada, and internationally.

