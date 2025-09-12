Signarama Partners with Commercial Real Estate Sign Ordering Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, September 12, 2025 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Signarama®, the world's leading sign and graphics franchise, announced today its partnership with InstallMySigns.com, the first-of-its-kind commercial real estate sign ordering platform. Designed to streamline communication between busy commercial real estate offices and their local sign installers, the partnership represents a strategic and mutually beneficial collaboration in the sign and graphics industry.



"Ordering signs can be messy," said Bob Chapa, Founder of InstallMySigns.com. "Jumping between email inboxes and spreadsheets creates too much room for error and takes up valuable time. InstallMySigns makes the process simple by organizing sign orders in one centralized platform and allows you to communicate directly with your local Signarama Installer."



For over two decades, InstallMySigns.com has improved communication, accelerated order processing, and tracked every step of the signage process for its customers. To date, the platform has tracked more than 35,000 orders for some of the largest commercial real estate firms across the country.



"Our franchisees are trained to handle a job from concept to completion, for small business and multi-location businesses," said A.J. Titus, President of Signarama. "In our nearly four decades of experience, we've seen systems come and go in the sign and graphics industry. InstallMySigns has already been proven to be an efficient solution to help our commercial real estate customers manage their projects on a national scale."



InstallMySigns.com allows commercial real estate offices to instantly order signs, track design approvals, specify exact installation locations, and communicate directly with multiple installers—all in one place. With Signarama's partnership, InstallMySigns.com customers now have access to an even larger group of professional sign installers to help complete their signage projects.



To learn more or start a free trial, visit InstallMySigns.com. Signarama is part of the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, giving its clients access to the resources and expertise of a global network and almost four decades of experience in the franchising industry.



For more information, visit www.signarama.com, www.signaramafranchise.com & www.InstallMySigns.com.



About Signarama

Signarama®, the world's leading sign franchise, offers branding and messaging solutions in addition to comprehensive sign and graphic services to consumers and commercial customers – from business signs, vehicle wraps, and digital signs, to advertising and marketing services. Signarama is a member of the United Franchise Group™ family of affiliated brands and consultants. As part of a $49-billion-plus worldwide sign market, Signarama has been at the forefront of the sign industry for over three decades. For more information, visit www.signarama.com. For more information on the Signarama franchise opportunity, visit www.signaramafranchise.com.



About InstallMySigns.com

InstallMySigns.com is the world's first online platform built specifically to streamline the ordering and installation of commercial real estate signage. Founded by industry veterans, the platform has processed over 35,000 sign orders for some of the nation's top CRE brands—offering real-time tracking, direct installer communication, and total transparency from order to installation. Designed to eliminate inefficiencies like lost emails, spreadsheets, and miscommunications, InstallMySigns.com connects real estate offices with verified local installers who get the job done right. We aim to significantly impact the $26-trillion-plus commercial real estate industry. Learn more and start your free trial at www.InstallMySigns.com.

###

