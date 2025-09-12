Smalls Sliders® Opens First Oklahoma Can in Tulsa

Award-Winning Cheeseburger Slider Brand Makes Its Oklahoma Debut with Grand Opening Celebration on September 16

September 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // TULSA, OK – Tulsa, it’s time to slide thru as Smalls Sliders officially opens on September 16 at 10:00 a.m. local standard time. The newest Can from the industry-disrupting cheeseburger slider brand is located at 619 W 71st St S, within the new Tulsa Hills Development area near the corner of West 71st St S and Elwood Ave.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 guests at the Tulsa Can will receive a pair of Smorange™ slides. The grand opening festivities will also feature a special check presentation and ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from the Can’s Smalls Town Hero, Sean Lord. Sean is the Co-founder and President of Heroes Hope, a veteran-founded and operated organization dedicated to eliminating veteran homelessness across the state. The nonprofit provides resources such as food, housing, and employment to veterans in need.

This marks the first Smalls Sliders Can open in Oklahoma, with several more planned across Green Country.

“We’re incredibly proud to open the first Smalls Sliders Can in Oklahoma and bring this one-of-a-kind brand to Tulsa,” said Kyle Abrusley, local franchisee and entrepreneur. “Smalls is all about bold flavor, fun energy, and supporting the community, and we’re excited to kick things off by honoring a local hero doing important work right here in our hometown. We can’t wait to expand across Oklahoma and introduce even more residents to the brand’s iconic sliders.”

Smalls Sliders has taken the nation by storm, and Tulsa is next to join the Smaucy® revolution ignited by the brand’s fan-favorite menu. Specializing in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders—small in size, big in taste—Frequent Sliders know they’re getting a quality product at Smalls Sliders. The menu also features fries, shakes, queso and Smalls Sliders signature Smauce®. Smalls isn’t just known for its iconic menu; it is also spotted from miles away thanks to its Smorange™ Can, uniquely made from shipping containers, featuring streamlined ordering through the walk-up window or drive-thru.

For more information on Smalls Sliders, slide thru to www.smallssliders.com or visit https://smallsslidersfranchising.comto learn more about franchising opportunities.

About Smalls Sliders

Smalls Sliders is one of the fastest-growing brands in the restaurant industry, specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders that are small in size but big in taste. Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur visionary Brandon Landry, led by CEO Charles Watson, and is backed by 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, as investors. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is the biggest thing to happen to burgers since buns, visit www.smallssliders.com.

