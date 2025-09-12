The Red Chickz Ignites Sacramento with Veteran-Owned Woodland Location

September 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, CA – The Red Chickz new location in Woodland, just outside of Sacramento.

Located in Woodland, the store will host its grand opening on September 27 from 11am to 10pm and will feature a ribbon cutting by the Woodland Chamber of Commerce.

On both September 27 and 28, the first 150 guests at the Woodland store will get a free Honey Butter Sandwich with purchase. Those who visit during the grand opening weekend will get 25% off their entire purchase.

The new franchise location will be owned by husband-and-wife duo, Danny and Kathy Lisath. Both Veterans who met and fell in love during their time in the army.

“While we are new to franchising, we knew going in that we wanted to invest in a hot chicken concept,” Kathy Lisath said. “The co-founder and CEO, Shawn [Lalehzarian], personally introduced himself to us early on and made himself incredibly available from the initial inquiry to the onboarding and training process, all the way to the grand opening of our very first business.”

“While our journey started right here in California, Los Angeles is very different from Sacramento. Woodland and its surrounding areas are known for charming, quaint neighborhoods and walkable infrastructure. This is the perfect place to bring our chicken to even more Californians,” said Shawn Lalehzarian, Co-Founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. “Due to their time in the military, Kathy and Danny have spent most of their lives giving back to their community and our country. Their Veteran status exemplifies their passion for community service, support, and innovation that drive us as a brand. We can’t think of a better group of people to help expand our presence in our home state.”

The menu includes seven spice levels and unique creations like the Honey Butter Sandwich and Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos.

