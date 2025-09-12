Wings and Rings Brings the Heat With Fire-Roasted Serrano Wings, Game-Day Combos and Sweet Seasonal Sips

A new sauce, customizable combo options, starters, and seasonal items are included in the fall limited-time menu, launched on August 25.

September 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // Cincinnati, Ohio — Wings and Rings announced fall limited-time offers (LTOs) featuring a new wing sauce, combo meals, and seasonal beverages and desserts.

The fall LTO includes a Roasted Serrano Chili Sauce made with fire-roasted serrano chiles and fresh cilantro. It is available with the brand’s wing styles, including traditional and Southern fried.

Wings and Rings is also offering “Build Your Own Combo” meals with a choice of 5 or 10 wings in any style — traditional, boneless, smoked, or Southern fried — paired with one of the new Sidekicks. Sidekicks are individual portions of starters, including Fried Pickle Chips, Parmesan Garlic Aioli Fries, Pretzel Bites with Queso, Ranchero Tots, and Buffalo Chicken Nachos. Sidekicks can also be ordered à la carte.

According to Dan Admire, the corporate executive chef, the fall LTO menu provides options to try different starters as Sidekicks and to explore various wing styles with any sauce. The Roasted Serrano Chili Sauce includes fire-roasted serranos and cilantro.

The fall lineup also includes the Hot Honey Margarita, made with the brand’s hot honey and Herradura Reposado Tequila, and Cinnamon Roll Pretzel Bites, tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla cream cheese icing. Miller Lite draft is also available.

The Wings and Rings fall LTO launched nationwide on August 25.

ABOUT WINGS AND RINGS

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Wings and Rings is a sports restaurant and bar.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.