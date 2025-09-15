Arthur Murray® Dance Studios Announces Key Leadership Hires

September 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Arthur Murray® Dance Studios today announced the appointment of Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tony Padulo and Vice President of Operations Kimberley Carroll.

The hires signal a new chapter under the leadership of CEO Gary Edwards, focused on expanding the franchise network, strengthening support for existing owners and optimizing studio operations to help all generations discover the fun and beauty of ballroom and social dance.

“These strategic hires reflect our commitment to empowering our franchisees, growing our presence and elevating the ballroom and social dance experience for dancers of all ages,” said Gary Edwards, CEO of Arthur Murray Dance Studios. “Dance has more global reach today than ever before. As such, we’re building a leadership team dedicated to continuing the Arthur Murray legacy, while driving strategic evolution, operational excellence and global growth, setting the stage for an exciting new era for Arthur Murray and the communities we serve.”

Leading development efforts in Arthur Murray’s new era is Padulo. With nearly 40 years of franchise development experience, Padulo most recently served as CDO of School of Rock and has worked in leadership roles with BrightStar Care, Goddard Systems, AAMCO Transmissions and Dunkin’. His new franchise development strategy for Arthur Murray will strengthen support for existing owners and identify new markets and franchisees for expansion.

Carroll joins the leadership team after decades as an Arthur Murray franchisee, having opened studios in New York, Florida and Arizona. In her role as VP of Operations, she will drive operational consistency, help studios increase performance and ensure a high-quality student experience.

