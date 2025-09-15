Busy Adults and Senior-Focused Handyman and Home Maintenance Franchise TruBlue Home Service Ally Announces Opening in West Denver in December

September 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER, CO – TruBlue Home Service Ally has announced the opening of a new location in West Denver.

The entrepreneurs are Cassondra and Miles Bottoms—the franchise owners and local residents behind this upcoming TruBlue location in West Denver.

Cassondra and Miles Bottoms didn't leave their financial services careers to abandon their purpose; they embraced a new one. After two decades of helping retirees plan their futures, they're now enabling seniors to live safely and independently at home through their new TruBlue Home Service Ally of Denver West franchise. Their shift from corporate life to business ownership was driven by a shared dedication to their community and the understanding that they could achieve a greater, more personal impact.

“We worked in financial services, specifically with an annuity company focused on retirement. So we were already serving the aging population — just from a financial standpoint,” said Miles. Now we’re supporting them physically, helping them stay safe in their homes.”

“That’s always been my passion — making sure people have what they need to succeed. So much of that translates to what we’re doing now,” said Cassondra.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring TruBlue to West Denver, and we couldn’t have found a better partner to help us do it than Cassondra and Miles,” said TruBlue President Sean Fitzgerald.

An April 2022 report by the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation found that 88% of adults aged 50–80 “felt it is important to remain in their homes for as long as possible.” TruBlue offers support both inside and outside of the home to help those seniors stay in their home longer.

Just like it’s important to maintain your car, it is equally as important to maintain your home, typically a customer’s most valuable asset. For busy adults and seniors, it can be hard to keep up with the demands of their homes. With various customizable, subscription-based services, customers can select a TruBlue home maintenance service package that fits the specific needs of their home and family, so they can enjoy hassle-free living.

TruBlue offers a Maintenance Plan which ensures regularly scheduled visits to handle home maintenance like changing batteries and lightbulbs or caulking sinks and tubs. For seniors in particular, TruBlue is dedicated to ensuring aging adults avoid potentially dangerous situations, like climbing ladders.

SOURCE TruBlue Home Service Ally

