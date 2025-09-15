Caring Senior Service earns spot on the 2025 Most Innovative Franchises list

September 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN ANTONIO – Caring Senior Service has been named as one of the 50 Most Innovative Franchises in 2025 by Franchise Business Review (FBR).

“Earning a place on this list reinforces our belief that innovation is essential to caring for seniors,” said Jeff Salter, founder and CEO of Caring Senior Service.

Founded in 1991, Caring Senior Service provides nonmedical, in-home care to help seniors and any adult who needs help with the tasks of everyday living. The company’s services include personal care, meal preparation, medication reminders and companionship delivered through a personalized approach that focuses on dignity and independence.

Franchise Business Review provides ratings of franchises based on franchisee satisfaction and performance.

To identify the companies on the list, FBR analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from more than 35,000 franchisees representing about 365 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brand’s innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand and likelihood to recommend it to others.

“In today’s competitive market, franchise innovation isn’t optional,” said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. “We’re proud to celebrate the brands that consistently deliver new products, services and systems.”

Caring Senior Service’s franchise owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

SOURCE Caring Senior Service

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.