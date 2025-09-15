Longtime Friends and Experienced Healthcare Professionals to Open Senior Care Business in Brenham & Waller on September 1st

September 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // BRENHAM, Texas - Caring Transitions latest location in Texas.

Kristi and Jill bring both personal and professional dedication to their new venture. Kristi, a nurse with more than 25 years of healthcare experience, has lived in Bryan/College Station with her husband, also a Texas A&M graduate, for most of their married life. The couple raised their daughter there, now in college. Jill, who became friends with Kristi when their daughters were in elementary school, shares an even deeper connection, having grown up across the street from Kristi’s husband in Brenham. She brings nearly three decades of professional experience, including 14 years in health and medical sales and 13 years in property management. Now both empty nesters, Kristi and Jill felt called to pursue a new purpose—rooted in their faith and desire to serve others. Recognizing the significant need for these services in their rural community, they are committed to helping seniors and families navigate life’s transitions with compassion and care.

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. Backed by nationwide accreditation as Certified Senior Transition Specialists, Kristi, Jill, and their team provide families with compassionate, professional guidance through life’s major changes.

“We are so ecstatic to welcome Kristi Crowson and Jill Homeyer into the Caring Transitions franchise family, continuing to build up our brand presence in Texas” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Kristi and Jill bring a deep passion for service and a heartfelt understanding of the challenges families face during life’s transitions"

