Massage Envy Announces Scholarship Sweepstakes Winners

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Massage Envy today announced the July 2025 winners of the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists.

Since October 2022, the Massage Envy National Scholarship Sweepstakes for Massage Therapists has awarded 280 scholarships.

The July 2025 sweepstakes winners are:

Regine F.

Natasha P.

Tina C.

Robert J.

Brenda Q.

Paris H.

Brooke D.

Briana W.

"We believe in empowering the next generation of massage therapists and these scholarships are a meaningful way to help students pursue their passion and build rewarding careers," said Todd Schrader, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising. "Supporting massage therapy education is fundamental to our mission, and we are proud to help nurture the future leaders of the industry."

To be eligible to enter for a chance to win a scholarship, entrants must be of legal age in their state. Entrants only need to enter once. Scholarship recipients do not have to work at a Massage Envy franchised location upon graduation from massage school.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. residents, 18+ (residents of AL & NE who must be 19+ or residents of MS who must be 21+) and have not been confirmed as a winner in a Massage Envy Sweepstakes in the last twenty-four months as of date of entry. See Official Rules for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins January 3, 2025 and ends December 31, 2025. Sponsor: Massage Envy Franchising, LLC.

