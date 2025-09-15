Pet Wants Roanoke to Celebrate Grand Opening with Two-Day Community Event

September 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // ROANOKE, Texas – Pet Wants Roanoke is officially opening its first physical location in Trophy Club, Texas. To celebrate, owners Cora and Charlie Baker are inviting the community to join them for a two-day grand opening event on September 12–13, 2025.

Cora and Charlie’s journey with Pet Wants began after their own dog developed serious behavioral and health challenges linked to diet. When they discovered Pet Wants’ fresh, nutritious pet food, they were inspired by the results and began selling the brand at local markets and fairs.

“We’ve seen firsthand how proper nutrition can transform a pet’s life,” said Cora Baker, co-owner of Pet Wants Roanoke. “This store is about more than pet food, it’s about community, education, and creating a healthier future for pets and their families.”

Now, Cora and Charlie are opening their first physical location in Roanoke, serving the community and loyal customer base they've been building for years. To celebrate their opening, they’ll be hosting two community events aimed at bringing people together, raising awareness about their new location, and promoting pet health through nutritious, high-quality food options.

Grand Opening Events:

Thursday, September 12 – Bark Bazaar (5:00–9:00 PM): An open-air, pet-friendly market featuring local vendors, curated pet shopping, giveaways, and more.

Friday, September 13 – Leash Cutting Ceremony (10:00 AM): Official ribbon-cutting event featuring adoptable rescue animals, complimentary lunch, raffle prizes, and select local vendors.

Pet Wants offers fresh, small-batch pet food and natural wellness products designed to promote long-term health and happiness for dogs and cats.

