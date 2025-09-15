Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Names Humera Kassem Chief People Officer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 15, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. announced today the appointment of Humera Kassem as Chief People Officer, effective September 15.

In this role, Kassem will be responsible for overseeing Red Robin's organizational strategy and vision centered on the continued strengthening of Red Robin's culture and the advancement of its recently announced First Choice Plan.

"I have had the pleasure of witnessing Humera's impactful leadership, and I'm confident that her proven ability to develop high-performance teams will be invaluable as we transform the Red Robin brand for the future," said Red Robin President and CEO Dave Pace.

With a distinguished career spanning more than 30 years, Kassem has demonstrated expertise in cultivating organizational culture and driving talent development across various industries.

Most recently, Kassem served as Chief People Officer at Dave & Buster's. She is a veteran executive having held multiple senior human resource roles with iconic brands including Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JCPenney and Jamba Juice. She holds a Master of Organization Management degree from Dallas Baptist University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Southern California.

"I'm grateful to join an iconic brand, like Red Robin, at such a pivotal time in the industry and at the company," said Kassem. "I look forward to building upon the strong culture of hospitality and utilizing my passion and skills for developing talent throughout the system."

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

###

