The Vince Boyle Team, Joins CENTURY 21® Ryon Real Estate, Strengthening Market Leadership Across Greater Lehigh Valley and Anthracite Coal Region

September 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // POTTSVILLE, Pa. – CENTURY 21 Ryon Real Estate has welcomed the Vince Boyle Team to the brokerage, bringing a proven record of success, deep community ties, and a client-first approach to home buyers and sellers across the greater Lehigh Valley and Anthracite Coal Region.

Led by Vince Boyle, a native of Tamaqua, the team arrives from RE/MAX Real Estate after five highly successful years.

“Joining CENTURY 21 Ryon Real Estate is an incredible opportunity for my team and me,” said Vince Boyle, Team Leader of the Vince Boyle Team. “Being born and raised in Tamaqua, I’m especially excited to be part of the exponential growth of my hometown, where much of my work is focused. With the support of CENTURY 21’s resources and network, we can continue to grow while providing the highest level of service to the clients and communities we care about. I’m proud to lead a team that shares this commitment, and we’re looking forward to the future together.”

“We’re excited to welcome Vince Boyle to CENTURY 21 Ryon Real Estate,” said Richard Ryon Jr. of CENTURY 21 Ryon Real Estate. “Vince brings a strong reputation in the real estate industry and comes highly recommended by his clients. He’s not only dedicated to serving buyers and sellers but also committed to improving the communities where he works.”

The Vince Boyle Team will serve the Greater Tamaqua Area, while extending throughout the Anthracite Coal Region and Greater Lehigh Valley.

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Ryon Real Estate

