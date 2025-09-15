Weed Man Rolls Out 2nd Annual Grassroots Giving Food Drive

September 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // TORONTO – Last year, Weed Man collected over 76,000 pounds of food (the equivalent of 64,000 meals) for local families across the US and Canada during their inaugural Grassroots Giving Food Drive. This year, they’re rolling out their trucks again and franchisees to try to collect even more.

The 2nd Annual Grassroots Giving food drive will take place from September 8 to November 21, as Weed Man franchisees across North America partner with their local Food Banks to collect non-perishable food items for donation.

“Weed Man has always been a family business, and we’ve never felt more like a family than we did last year during Grassroots Giving,” said Jen Lemcke, CEO of Weed Man. “The response and enthusiasm we saw from our local franchisees was nothing short of incredible. Everyone wanted to give back to their community. I cannot wait to see what we’re able to do this year!”

How to Participate

From September 8 to November 21 (exact dates will vary based on location), Weed Man customers are encouraged to leave food donations on their front porch on the day of their scheduled lawn service for their technician to pick up.

They’re seeking shelf-stable, non-perishable items, such as canned goods, pasta, rice, peanut butter, and more. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Weed Man location or visit the Grassroots Giving website for more information about the specific needs of their community, including the most-needed items and any restrictions on donations.

After all the donations have been collected, each Weed Man franchisee will weigh the total amount of food they have collected during the campaign, while awards and recognition will go to the franchisees who collect the most food.

“Few problems are felt more on a local level than food insecurity, both in the United States and Canada,” added Lemcke. “We wanted a North America-wide initiative that could have a real impact on a community level. By taking part in Grassroots Giving, our franchisees have a real opportunity to give back to the communities they live and work in.”

For any questions regarding the Grassroots Giving food drive, customers are encouraged to reach out to their local Weed Man location.

