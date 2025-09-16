Alsies Awarded U.S. Patent for Proximity-Based Delivery System
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Alsies today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a patent for its proprietary technology platform and proximity-based delivery system.
Alsies has reimagined the ice cream truck industry, delivering the same nostalgic experience while offering customers an unparalleled experience through its mobile app, which features:
- Real-time tracking and live route information
- Push notifications direct to a mobile device when an Alsies truck is nearby
- The ability to call the ice cream truck to your location for an on-demand visit
For decades, customers never knew when the ice cream truck would show up. In addition to its mobile app, Alsies has developed a proprietary platform that sends neighborhood-based text alerts, letting customer know exactly when a truck will be in their area.
"Our mission is simple: to bring smiles to people's faces and make each day a little brighter, sweeter, and happier — one treat at a time," said Travis Kososki, Founder & CEO of Alsies. "We've reimagined the ice cream truck experience, blending nostalgia with technology to revive this beloved tradition and spread happiness."
SOURCE Alsies Franchising
