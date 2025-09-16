Another Broken Egg Cafe Continues Its Growth Momentum with Four New Multi-Unit Development Agreements

Nation’s Leading NextGen Casual, Daytime-Only Brand Welcomes Seasoned Operators to Expand in Florida, Alabama, and California

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO – Another Broken Egg Cafe, the award-winning, elevated ‘NextGen Casual’ daytime-only restaurant, continues its positive growth momentum in 2025 with the signing of four new multi-unit development agreements representing 12 new cafes to be developed over the next 5 years. The deals, secured in the first half of the year, will bring the brand’s chef-driven menu and signature hospitality to new guests across several markets, including San Diego, California; St. Augustine and Naples, Florida; and Birmingham, Alabama.

The new agreements bring experienced, community-focused operators into the brand’s growing system. The new franchise partners have experience owning and operating several restaurant and food service concepts, including Teriyaki Madness, Greek Mediterranean Grill, Scooter’s Coffee, Dairy Queen, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Five Guys, and Dunkin’ Donuts.

“Our continued development is a reflection of the strong interest we’re seeing from experienced operators who recognize the unique value of our concept,” said Chris Eby, Director of Franchise Sales at Another Broken Egg Cafe. “We’re pleased to welcome these accomplished franchisees to the Another Broken Egg Cafe system. Their passion for hospitality and proven operational strength make them well-suited to grow with our brand. With a one-shift, daytime-only model that supports work-life balance, streamlined staffing, and strong unit economics, all anchored by a distinctive Southern-inspired menu that resonates with guests, Another Broken Egg Cafe is primed for continued expansion in both new and existing markets.”

Bolstered by a strengthened leadership team with a focus on building upon franchisee success and enhancing franchisee support, Another Broken Egg Cafe is capitalizing on the growing daytime-only dining segment, one of the fastest-growing categories in the restaurant industry. Over the past few years, the brand has significantly expanded its footprint with 30 new openings in the past 27 months, the addition of 24 new franchisees, and more than 80 new unit commitments over the last three years. Recent milestones include new cafe openings in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; McAllen, Texas; Strongsville, Ohio; and Plainfield, Indiana.

Adding to this momentum, Another Broken Egg Cafe recently appointed Chef Joel Reynders as Vice President of Culinary and Corporate Executive Chef. Chef Reynders is driving menu innovation by introducing elevated, creative dishes and broadening the brand’s full bar program with new crafted cocktails, mocktails, and specialty coffee drinks. His leadership will help shape the brand’s culinary vision, bringing seasonal flavors and unique combinations that elevate the daytime dining experience for guests.

As the largest actively franchising brand in the daytime-only dining segment, Another Broken Egg Cafe is known for its Southern-inspired menu with creative twists and an elevated beverage program. Each cafe offers a modern, inviting atmosphere where flavorful dishes are paired with a full bar featuring signature cocktails, mocktails, mimosas, and bloody marys — all crafted to deliver a memorable guest experience. The brand is strategically focusing on growth in new and existing markets, with development efforts targeting states such as California, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, and beyond.

Prospective franchisees include restaurant operators with backgrounds in full service, fast casual and quick service brands who are looking to diversify their portfolio into the brunch daypart. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit anotherbrokeneggfranchise.com.

For more information about Another Broken Egg Cafe visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe of America Franchising, LLC (Another Broken Egg Cafe®) is an elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant that celebrates everyday moments with an award-winning, chef-driven menu featuring Southern-inspired flavors and handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. The brand offers a wide variety of innovative twists on classic dishes with something for every guest, including gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and kid-friendly options. With a passion for exceptional food and hospitality demonstrated through its high-quality ingredients and inspired service, Another Broken Egg Cafe is one of the fastest-growing, daytime-only franchised concepts, operating more than 100 locations in 17 states with nearly 100 more in development nationwide. With nearly 30 years of experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was featured in Entrepreneur’s 2025 “Franchise 500” list as well as Franchise Times’ “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” lists in 2024. The brand is well-positioned for expansive growth, delivering spirited connections and culinary innovation to more communities across the country, following the implementation of several new full bar and culinary initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and increase profits for individual cafes.

