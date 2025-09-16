Bigger, Bolder and Bratzel-Loaded: Dog Haus Celebrates Oktoberfestival

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. – When it comes to Oktoberfest, Dog Haus goes bigger, bolder, and better. This year, the craft-casual favorite is cranking up the celebration with an over-the-top collaboration with food personality Josh Elkin, debuting two epic creations: Bratzel Sliders and Bratchos.

Available Sept. 20 through Oct. 26, these limited-time Oktoberfest-inspired dishes deliver the full bier hall experience right to your table—lederhosen and dirndls optional, appetite required.

Bratzel Sliders: Three bratwurst sliders topped with bacon-onion jam, sauerkraut, mustard aioli and crispy fried onions served on grilled King’s Hawaiian pretzel buns.

Bratchos: Crispy flour tortilla chips smothered with cheese sauce, sauerkraut, bacon onion jam, bratwurst, scallions and mustard aioli.

“Oktoberfest has become just as much a tradition for our guests as it has for us,” said Hagop Giragossian, co-founder of Dog Haus. “Each year, we push ourselves to go beyond the expected brat and pretzel to create something new, fun, and unforgettable. This year’s Bratzel Sliders and Bratchos deliver exactly that—and with Paulaner’s limited-edition Oktoberfest Bier on tap and shots of Jägermeister to keep the party going, we’re taking the celebration to the next level.”

To round out the Oktoberfestival experience, participating Dog Haus locations will be pouring Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier and Hefe-Weizen as part of their rotating 24-tap lineup. Guests looking to turn up the celebration can also enjoy ice-cold shots of Jägermeister.

This year, Dog Haus is making Oktoberfestival bigger than ever with festive décor, stein-holding competitions and more.

“These dishes are everything I love about the season—bold, hearty and satisfying,” Elkin said. “Bratzel Sliders? That salty-sweet combo goes crazy. And the Bratchos? Straight-up chaos in the best way. Share em? Good luck with that. Nailed it!”

The Bratzel Sliders and Bratchos build on the momentum of Dog Haus and Elkin’s previous hits, proving once again that when the two team up, guests can expect unexpected flavor mashups that feel both familiar and completely new.

SOURCE Dog Haus

###

