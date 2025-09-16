Bigger Cups, Lower Prices, More Bang for Your Buck: Jack in the Box Delivers Value Fans Can Taste

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bigger cups. Lower prices. More bang for your buck. Jack in the Box is giving guests more for their money. As “shrinkflation” squeezes wallets everywhere, Jack in the Box is fighting back with bold moves that put more drink, more flavor, and more value in every visit.

Bigger Cups, Better Value

Starting October 1, Jack in the Box will be bringing back bigger cup sizes, giving guests 25% more ounces in every soda because bigger really can be better. Alongside the bigger cups, consumers will begin to see lower prices across drive-thru menu boards, making 61% of Jack combos under $10 in a majority of our markets. More drink, more food, more value — all without cutting out the bold flavors fans love.

Value Starts Now

And the bigger-cups announcement is just the beginning. Jack in the Box is rolling out more deals and experiences designed to give fans a better value for their money:

Burger Week (Sept. 12–18): Get Jack’s most premium burger, the Smashed Jack — rated Best Burger in Fast Food — for just $5 in the app and in restaurants, with Jack Pack loyalty members unlocking bonus burger deals to make the week even more rewarding.

Monster-Sized Snacks (Starting Sept. 18): Jack is bringing back his famous Monster Tacos with a 2 for $3 deal and introducing new monster-sized snacks including a Monster Churro and Monster Mozzarella Stick.

Munchie Meal Giveaways (Starting Sept. 18): Jack in the Box will launch exclusive giveaways tied to limited-time Munchie Meals, giving fans more chances to score extra perks throughout the year, starting with a limited-edition color-changing cup for Halloween.

DealQuest (Fall 2025): Later this fall, Jack fans can play an AI-powered gamified experience on the Jack App, unlocking more exclusive deals the more they play.

Jackmas (December 2025): A fan-favorite tradition returns for the fourth year in a row with a new deal for 24 days of the month to close out the year.

“At Jack in the Box, we’ve always been for the people: the cravings they have, the value they deserve, and the variety they love. We heard loud and clear from our fans that we’ve been missing the mark on some of the key value points that consumers truly care about, and we’re committed to making it right. Our new cup rollout is the latest step we’re taking towards fighting shrinkflation and giving consumers more for less, a strategy you’ll continue to see hit our menus in the future,” said Ryan Ostrom, Jack in the Box EVP, Chief Customer & Digital Officer. “Over the last 75 years, we became a burger place known for its tacos by challenging the status quo, and this is a continuation of that same energy. As we head toward our anniversary, you’ll see our CEO, Jack Box, popping up to share these updates in his signature irreverent style.”

Setting the Table for a Year of Celebration

As Jack in the Box gears up for its 75th anniversary, these initiatives underscore the brand’s long-standing commitment to value. Bigger cups, better deals, and exclusive experiences set the stage for a year of celebration — and give fans even more reasons to hit the drive-thru in 2025 and beyond.

