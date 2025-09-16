Bumble Roofing Secures Spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 TOP 500

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // Richmond, Va. – Bumble Roofing announced today earning a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 47th annual TOP 500 list.

Since 1978, the Qualified Remodeler TOP 500 has highlighted the most influential remodelers in the U.S.. Bumble Roofing was selected by the editorial staff based on growth metrics, customer service excellence, industry certifications and community impact.

“Finding ourselves on the Qualified Remodeler Top 500 list once again affirms that we are making significant progress in our mission to change the way homeowners experience roofing,” said Bumble Roofing Founder and President David Bitan. “It’s also a powerful signal to franchise partners that Bumble Roofing is building momentum with a model designed for long-term success. We are proud to be creating growth opportunities for local owners while raising the standard for our industry.”

The company is reshaping what homeowners can expect from a roofing provider, bringing speed, clarity and confidence to an industry that has long been overdue for change.

“Based on Qualified Remodeler’s analysis, the TOP 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty,” said Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O’Toole. “These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success.”

