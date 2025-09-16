Discover Strength Named on Entrepreneur’s 2025 List

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Discover Strength has been named on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Top New and Emerging Franchises list.

“This recognition from Entrepreneur is a testament to the clarity of our mission and the power of our model,” said Luke Carlson, CEO and Founder of Discover Strength. “We have built this brand on a foundation of science, service, and sustainability, and that’s resonating with both clients and franchisees.”

Founded in 2006, Discover Strength has long been committed to bridging the gap between exercise science and everyday gym practices. Its model revolves around 30-minute, twice-weekly strength training sessions led by expert exercise physiologists, each rigorously trained and certified. Every workout is personalized, efficient, and grounded in decades of research.

The Entrepreneur ranking comes at a pivotal moment. Earlier this year, Carlson was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Health and Fitness Association (HFA). The brand also welcomed new VP of Marketing, Nicole Leary.

