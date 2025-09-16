Farmer Boys’ New Ontario Restaurant Now Open

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ontario, CA – Farmer Boys® is continuing its growth in Southern California with the opening of a new corporate-owned restaurant in Ontario.

The new Ontario restaurant showcases an upgraded model featuring a smaller, more efficient dining room balanced with drive-thru and digital channels that allow the brand to adapt to today’s environment without sacrificing its farm-fresh quality.

"Opening a new restaurant in Ontario is proof of our commitment to sustainably growing our home market presence. California communities have embraced Farmer Boys for decades, and we’re proud to keep investing in them by serving the farm-fresh meals our guests know and love,” said Joseph Ortiz, chief operating officer of Farmer Boys. "We continue to see tremendous opportunities in our home state. Our mission here remains unchanged: deliver delicious, made-to-order food cooked with care, while creating welcoming spaces where families, friends, and neighbors can come together."

Now open, the new Ontario restaurant at 4th Street & Haven Avenue welcome guests daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering dine-in, drive-thru, and online ordering. A Grand Opening celebration with special deals and family-friendly activities will be announced in the coming weeks.

