Juice It Up! Opens New Location in Westlake Village

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // IRVINE, Calif. – Juice It Up! has opened a new location in Westlake Village, California. The new store is owned and operated by husband-and-wife franchisees Sanjay and Arti Biswas of A1 Venture Holdings Corporation. Located at the Westlake Village Marketplace, the new Juice It Up! is now proudly serving its signature açaí bowls, blended to order smoothies and fresh-squeezed raw juices to guests seeking delicious options to fuel up on the go.

“Juice It Up! stood out for it's innovative menu and commitment to wellness,” said Sanjay Biswas. “Juice It Up! is a natural fit for Westlake Village, with the city’s strong mix of families, students and professionals who make it the perfect community to experience the brand’s fresh, better-for-you menu.”

The Juice It Up! menu has been thoughtfully designed around flavor and functionality, crafted to taste great and support an active lifestyle. The Juice It Up! menu offers several snack items, including Toasts, Pretzel Bites and Waffles, that complement its many on-the-go beverages and bowls. For three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s longstanding commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

