K9 Resorts to Debut in the Big Apple

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // Brooklyn, NY – K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel is now expanding with its first location in New York City. The recognized pet boarding and daycare brand has partnered with a seasoned hospitality group, The Dhillon Group, to open a location in Brooklyn in the Dumbo neighborhood in early 2026. A milestone for the brand, K9 Resorts will soon serve New York dog owners who are known to prioritize pet care services such as boarding and daycare.

Having already seen much success as area hotel operators, The Dhillon Group decided to invest in a growing sector of the hospitality industry: pet care. The continued success of K9 Resorts and quality of its services and facilities cemented The Dhillon Group’s interest in bringing the brand to the global business hub that is New York City. Led by Harry Sandhu, the resort will aim to be New York dogs’ home away from home and one of the only area facilities with an outdoor area for play.

“K9 Resorts has built a reputation as the premier luxury brand in pet hospitality, and we believe it is uniquely positioned to thrive in New York City,” said Harry Sandhu. “This is a city where excellence is expected, and K9’s dedication to quality and service makes it a perfect fit. We’re confident that Brooklyn families will quickly embrace K9 Resorts as the trusted destination for their pets.”

According to a survey conducted by Talker, 40% of dog owners surveyed worry about their dog’s needs more than their own, with 34% expressing concern their dogs won’t get the love they deserve when they aren’t around. In a city with millions of dogs, K9 Resorts is primed to be a trusted place for New Yorkers to take their pets for boarding and daycare.

“Partnering with the Dhillon Group comes at a pivotal time for our brand as we enter the vibrant Brooklyn market,” said Jason Parker, Co-Founder and CEO of K9 Resorts. “K9 Resorts has always been committed to providing best-in-class care through quality assurance and individualized attention, and the Dhillon Group’s passion for creating luxury hospitality experiences for both staff and clients aligns perfectly with our mission.”

SOURCE K9 Resorts

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.