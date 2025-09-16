KLA Schools of Beachwalk Hosts Admissions Kick-Off Celebration

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- KLA Schools of Beachwalk will host an Admissions Kick-Off Celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event gives families a chance to learn about KLA's approach to early childhood education and hear updates on the new school, which is set to open January 5, 2026. The location, owned by franchisee Jose Franco, will serve the local markets of Beacon Lake, Beachwalk, Nocatee, and Ponte Vedra.

Guests will meet members of the KLA leadership team and the local school team, learn about KLA's educational philosophy inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach, and receive special gifts and founding-family enrollment promotions available exclusively at the event. In addition to Franco, attendees will include Founder and CEO Roberto Ortega, Director of Professional Development Claudia Chaustre, Marketing Director Jose Loor, and School Director Anne Cuff, along with multiple enrolled and prospective families.

"We are thrilled to welcome families to learn more about our school and what makes KLA unique," Cuff said. "This event is not only about admissions; it's about building community and sharing our passion for early education."

KLA Schools of Beachwalk will include 10 classrooms, a central piazza to foster community, and an atelier (art studio) to spark creativity. Additional learning spaces and select furnishings handcrafted in Reggio Emilia, Italy, will enhance the school environment.

"We are looking forward to serving the St. John's community," Franco said. "Our mission is to provide children with an inspiring and nurturing educational environment that supports their natural curiosity and love for learning. We are honored to become part of such a vibrant and growing area, and we're excited to partner with families in St. John's to help their children thrive academically, socially, and emotionally from the very beginning."

Enrollment is open now, with founding-family promotions available during the Sept. 16 event.

