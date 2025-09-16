Nick the Greek Debuts in Tennessee With Nashville Location

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN JOSE, Calif. – Nick the Greek is now open in Nashville, Tennessee. The Nashville Yards restaurant is owned and operated by restaurant industry veteran Jordan Nari of Nashville Mediterranean, LLC.

“We’re immensely proud to bring Nick the Greek to Tennessee for the first time, sharing the brand’s tradition of warm hospitality and authentic Greek street food with Nashville,” said Nari.

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing on two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street-food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts. In meeting the high demand for Greek street food, Nick the Greek has carved out a niche for itself in the ultra-competitive fast casual space – a differentiator that has proven to be critical to the brand’s rapid growth.

Nick the Greek’s Nashville restaurant can be reached by telephone at (615) 871-3070. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

