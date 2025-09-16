redbox+ Dumpsters of Greater Nashville Under New Ownership

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // TENNESSEE – redbox+ Dumpsters is undergoing a transfer in ownership of one of its Tennessee franchise locations: redbox+ Dumpsters of Greater Nashville.

The franchise location is now owned and operated by Ronnie, Carol, and Zach Walker. Ronnie has over 20 years of experience in the transportation business and Zach has four years of experience handling residential waste collection. redbox+ Dumpsters of Greater Nashville stands out as a family-owned business, with father-and-son duo Ronnie and Zach acting as Managers and Ronnie’s wife Carol handling daily Dispatching and Sales. In their free time, the Walkers enjoy staying active in their community and will be joining surrounding industry-based organizations such as their local Chamber of Commerce.

“When the location’s previous owner approached us about assuming ownership because of our transportation and waste management backgrounds, we couldn’t have been more thrilled,” said Ronnie Walker, co-owner of redbox+ Dumpsters of Greater Nashville. “We are excited about the opportunity to provide a solution for jobsites with our dumpster and portable toilets combination bin. As we begin offering services across Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford Counties, we are looking forward to providing clients with a dumpster rental experience and building relationships with local contractors and homeowners in need of our services.”

Regardless of project size or type, redbox+ Dumpsters offers a reliable, convenient solution for two of contractors’ biggest waste management needs. Responding to this need within the industry, redbox+ Dumpsters combined these two essential jobsite needs into a patented 2-in-1 solution to save clients time and money.

Stephen Wiles, Brand President of redbox+ Dumpsters, expressed enthusiasm for the brand’s success: “Besides our patented 2-in-1 roll-off dumpster and portable toilet, redbox+ Dumpsters stands out because of our customer service and the convenience that comes with renting one of our containers. Since redbox+ Dumpsters was founded with the goal of providing a better waste management solution, we truly care about individual clients’ projects. As this location becomes an established facet of its community, the whole redbox+ Dumpsters team looks forward to seeing the positive impact the Walkers will make on a local scale.”

SOURCE redbox+ Dumpsters

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.