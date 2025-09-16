Surf City Squeeze is Offering Twice the Spice this Holiday Season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 16, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Surf City Squeeze is blending the flavors of autumn and winter with the all-new Gingerbread Smoothie and the return of the Pumpkin Pie Smoothie. Guests can cozy up with these limited-time delights now through January 12, 2026.

The all-new Gingerbread Smoothie serves as the perfect fall pick-me-up. This nostalgic holiday treat is made with a creamy blend of gingerbread, ginger snaps and Surf City Squeeze's signature smoothie mix.

The classic Pumpkin Pie Smoothie combines creamy pumpkin with a dash of cinnamon and Surf City Squeeze's signature smoothie mix, delivering the comforting taste of autumn with every sip.

"We love giving our guests flavors that make the season feel special," said Elisa Barnett, National Marketing Manager at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Surf City Squeeze. "Whether you're team Pumpkin Pie or team Gingerbread, these smoothies make celebrating the season deliciously fun."

The Gingerbread Smoothie and Pumpkin Pie Smoothie are available now at all participating U.S. Surf City Squeeze stores for limited time.

