SYNERGY HomeCare in Corona Welcomes New Local Owners

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has welcomed new owners for their franchise located in the Inland Empire and Northern Orange County area, SYNERGY HomeCare in Corona.

The company is now led by Craig and Gabriela Fett, a husband-and-wife team with a shared passion for helping others. Craig, a biomedical scientist with 20 years of experience in virology and cancer research, shifted his career path after years of volunteering in hospitals and homeless shelters, seeking a more direct way to improve lives. Gabriela, who studied psychology in Brazil and has worked in both childcare and administrative roles, brings compassion and a client-centered focus to the agency.

The company assists residents of Corona, Norco, Eastvale, Chino, Chino Hills, Jurupa Valley, Riverside, Anaheim Hills, Tustin, Yorba Linda, and surrounding Northern Orange County communities with a wide variety of non-medical in-home care options, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

The Fetts saw a growing need for these services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Craig holds a BS in Mathematics and Biochemistry from the University of Iowa, an MS in Biomedical Science from Eastern Virginia Medical School, and an MBA in Business Analytics and Mergers & Acquisitions from the University of Illinois. He spent two decades in academia and biotech startups, contributing to SARS and cancer research before transitioning to home care. Gabriela earned a BA in Psychology from UNISAL in São Paulo, Brazil, and has experience as a billing specialist and as an early childhood development specialist in California.

“Gabriela and I are deeply committed to continuing the care SYNERGY HomeCare in Corona has built,” said Craig. “We are beyond excited to be actively involved in the day-to-day operations, and we will ensure that every client and caregiver experiences the personal attention and compassion.”

Corona and the surrounding Inland Empire communities are home to one of California’s fastest-growing senior populations, with access to multiple hospitals, senior centers, and veteran networks. Many members of this population need to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping, or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing or using the toilet.

“Caring for others has always been a part of who I am,” said Gabriela. “At SYNERGY HomeCare in Corona, we believe in treating every client and caregiver like family, and that starts with fostering a patient, respectful, and compassionate environment.”

