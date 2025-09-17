Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash Celebrate Over 19,000 Successful Pet Adoptions in 2025 Through Nationwide Initiative

September 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // LIVONIA, MI – Committed to helping 20,000 pets find their forever homes in 2025, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash are on their way to reaching that goal with 19,303 successful adoptions year-to-date. Having surpassed the 2024 goal of supporting 15,000 adoptions through a nationwide initiative, the brands have built on this commitment to animal welfare by partnering with local rescues and hosting in-store adoption events. Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash continue to address the critical need of finding loving homes for shelter animals.

With approximately 2.8 million dogs and cats entering animal shelters in the first half of 2025, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash are creating meaningful connections to help pets find the caring families they deserve. Whether they were a stray or born into a shelter, the initiative is driven by the belief that every pet deserves a second chance. The increased awareness and continued education aim to make adoptions more accessible and visible in communities across the country.

“We are proud of the progress we’ve made toward our 2025 goal, but the work is far from done,” said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash. “Each adoption is another life changed for the better – not just for the pet, but for the family they’re joining. We encourage everyone to consider adoption and experience the joy a furry friend can bring into your life.”

As Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash look toward the rest of 2025, they remain committed to building awareness and providing essential education, sourced by the Shelter Animals Count National Database, on the value and need for adoptions:

It’s estimated that 2.8 million dogs and cats have entered U.S. shelters or rescues in the first half of 2025.

About 366,000 shelter animals had a non-live outcome (euthanasia, lost and died in care, etc.) between January and June 2025.

Dog and cat adoptions have slightly decreased in the first half of the year, compared to 2024.

Fewer adult and senior dogs are being adopted, but the adoption rate for juvenile dogs is rising. The length of stay for dogs of all sizes increased in 2024.

In support of its ongoing commitment to supporting pet adoptions, Pet Supplies Plus has launched an inaugural Shelter Shoutout Series. Each installment shines a light on the dedicated work of local rescue shelters, Pet Supplies Plus store teams, and regional community members across the country. The series amplifies awareness for adoption while delivering food donations in partnership with Hill’s Science Diet and celebrates the unsung heroes who are making a difference for animals in need. So far, the bi-monthly effort has taken place in Western Michigan, Chicago, Illinois and Jacksonville, Florida. Upcoming Shelter Shoutout Series locations include Austin, Texas and Charleston, South Carolina.

As part of its identity and mission, Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N’ Wash foster a culture of compassion for the well-being of all animals.

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus

###

