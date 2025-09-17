Sandbox VR Teams up With Natural History Museum London to Create Prehistoric Adventure "Age of Dinosaurs"

SAN FRANCISCO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandbox VR announced the creation of their newest immersive adventure: Age of Dinosaurs. Created by Sandbox VR's in-house AAA gaming studio in collaboration with the Natural History Museum London and renowned paleontologist Dr. Darren Naish, this family-friendly experience represents one of the most scientifically accurate prehistoric virtual reality adventures ever created. The experience is set to launch in early 2026.

For Natural History Museum, London, the collaboration furthers their mission to create advocates for the planet by engaging global audiences with natural history in innovative ways. Through Sandbox VR's locations, the Museum's science expertise becomes more accessible to audiences. This collaboration shines a spotlight on how cultural institutions can leverage immersive technology to share knowledge beyond traditional museum walls.

Age of Dinosaurs transports players on an adventure of discovery through two distinct prehistoric eras—the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods—where they'll encounter dinosaurs as living, breathing creatures rather than Hollywood monsters. Players journey through 15 meticulously crafted locations, more than double the scope of previous Sandbox VR experiences, using innovative multi-tools to photograph, interact with, and learn about prehistoric life.

Designed with young adventurers in mind, Age of Dinosaurs focuses on wonder, discovery of life, and evolution while maintaining the thrilling immersion Sandbox VR is known for. The experience is perfect for the whole family, with players as young as 5-6 already testing the game and absolutely loving it.

"We're incredibly excited to bring audiences of all ages into the prehistoric world in a way that's never been possible before," said Steve Zhao, Founder and CEO of Sandbox VR. "Age of Dinosaurs represents our commitment to creating experiences that unite generations around shared wonder. By teaming up with world-class scientific institutions, we're not just entertaining our guests—we're inspiring the next generation of scientists, engineers, and technologists."

Every element of Age of Dinosaurs has been meticulously researched and validated by scientific experts. Sandbox VR’s development team worked closely with The Natural History Museum London and Dr Darren Naish, a leading paleontologist and consultant for productions like BBC’s “Prehistoric Planet”, to ensure accuracy from every dinosaur’s appearance, movement and behaviour, down to individual plant species, geological formations, and atmospheric conditions of each prehistoric era.

Maxine Lister, Head of Licensing at the Natural History Museum, London said: “Audiences the world over are going to love delving headfirst into the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. Sandbox VR, together with the Museums’ expertise and Dr. Darren Naish, have done a wonderful job of bringing the Age of Dinosaurs to life, with the science research firmly as its heart. In this immersive adventure, entertainment and science collide to provide a location-based experience that will not only thrill, but spark curiosity in the natural world around us and its evolution.”

"I remember the first time I saw dinosaurs come to life on screen as a child—it was pure magic," said Michael Hampden, SVP of Content & Creative Director at Sandbox VR. "Incredible visuals are table stakes today, we wanted to give players something deeper: dinosaurs they could actually share a world with, creatures that respond to them as real, living animals. Working with our scientific partners, we've ensured our prehistoric world is as accurate as possible, with hundreds of exchanges validating each detail. Every leaf, every rock, every scale has been studied and lovingly recreated with details you can feel to transport guests 150 million years into the past."

The experience weaves themes of conservation and environmental stewardship throughout the adventure, connecting the wonder of prehistoric life to today's biodiversity challenges. Through its digital platform, Sandbox VR provides lasting memories while fostering appreciation for natural history.

