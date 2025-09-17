Two Maids’ Unveils Innovative Program to Help Franchisees’ Employees Thrive at Work and in Life

National Residential Cleaning Brand Launches YouShine Studio to Elevate its Team Development Commitment

September 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- Two Maids, a leading residential cleaning franchise and part of Home Franchise Concepts, is investing in the growth and success of its franchisees’ Professional House Cleaners (PHCs) through the launch of an innovative new development program, You Shine Studio.

Available to every PHC across the Two Maids network, the program is designed to help team members thrive not only on the job, but also in life. Delivered through a digital platform and complemented by a private social community, You Shine Studio provides curated content, resources, and experiences centered on financial well-being, self-care, and personal goal setting.

“At Two Maids, we know our business is only as strong as the people behind it,” said Paul Ebert, president of Two Maids. “PHCs are the heart of this brand, and this initiative is about giving them the tools, confidence, and encouragement to unlock their full potential, whether they stay with Two Maids for six months or six years.”

The program was initially introduced in May 2024 and has continued to evolve based on input from franchise owners, managers and PHCs on the front lines. By offering experiences and a safe space for self-discovery, Two Maids is making a statement about the kind of company it strives to be: not just a franchisor, but a partner in its franchisees’ employees’ life development.

This philosophy is deeply embedded in the company’s culture. Two Maids fosters an uplifting, family-oriented environment where every idea is heard, every role matters, and every person feels supported. Beyond technical training, the YouShine Studio platform provides PHCs encouragement, career advice and financial literacy education to set them up for long-term success.

“It’s simple,” added Ebert. “We know that when franchisees take care of their PHCs by providing growth opportunities, healthy compensation and a culture rooted in compassion, they can take better care of their customers. If You Shine Studio helps even one PHC become all they can be, it’s worth it. We want PHCs to look back at their time with Two Maids and feel it prepared them for more, both professionally and personally.”

With a mission to create not only spotless homes but also brighter futures, Two Maids is positioning itself as a service brand that stands apart in how it invests in people. From cleaning homes to mentoring PHCs, everything the company does is designed to empower people, enrich lives, and serve communities.

About Two Maids

Founded in 2003 in Pensacola, Florida, Two Maids® currently operates in more than 100 markets across the United States. Designed to provide greater flexibility for customers, the brand offers multiple cleaning packages ranging from one-time cleans to routine services and takes pride in providing safe and reliable professional-grade cleaning supplies and products. Two Maids™ has received numerous accolades including being ranked on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, for the seventh consecutive year, and named 2020's fastest-growing cleaning company in America by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit TwoMaidsCleaning.com.

