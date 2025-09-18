Children’s Lighthouse Opens Early Education School in Princeton, Texas

September 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // PRINCETON, Texas – Children’s Lighthouse Early Learning Schools™ has opened its newest location in Princeton.

Children’s Lighthouse of Princeton is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisee Nadene and Isam Habboush. The husband-and-wife team who also own Children’s Lighthouse of Allen are expanding to Princeton to provide families with early childhood education and an environment where children can thrive. They are committed to continually making a difference in children’s lives.

“We’ve seen firsthand how much it means for families to have a place they can rely on for both safety and meaningful learning with our Allen location,” said Nadene. “We’ve watched children develop confidence, friendships, and a love for learning, and we are thrilled to bring that experience to Princeton and become a second home for children in this community.”

As Princeton continues to grow, more young families are actively searching for reliable and enriching early childcare services. Recognizing the priority parents place on creating an engaging environment that harmonizes engagement and quality early education, Children’s Lighthouse of Princeton steps up to meet this demand with its Proprietary Lighthouse Pathways® approach to learning designed to help children build confidence, independence, and a lifelong love of learning.

Infants and toddlers thrive in a warm, nurturing environment where they develop trust, security, and the earliest building blocks of language and motor skills. As children move into preschool and pre-K, the focus shifts to a balanced blend of structure and exploration, with hands-on learning, early literacy foundations, and opportunities to practice critical thinking and social skills. For school-age children, before- and after-school programs offer homework help, enrichment activities, and character-building experiences in a safe, supportive space.

Across every stage, Lighthouse Pathways® weaves together academics, character values, and confidence building. Age-appropriate learning is rooted in Bloom’s Taxonomy, monthly themes emphasize responsibility, respect, and citizenship, and small class settings give children the chance to participate, collaborate, and problem-solve with confidence.

“It’s inspiring to see franchisees like Nadene and Isam bring our mission to life by creating schools that give parents peace of mind and children a joyful place to grow,” said Michael Brown, President of Children’s Lighthouse. “They have already made a tremendous impact in Allen, and we are confident their dedication will enrich even more lives in Princeton.”

The mission of Children’s Lighthouse is to give children a safe, loving place to learn, make friends, and build confidence. Children’s Lighthouse does this by partnering with parents to develop children through three age-appropriate curricula designed with specific needs of children in mind.

SOURCE Children’s Lighthouse

###

