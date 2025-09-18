Crunch Fitness Franchisee Strengthens Florida Presence with Crunch Hallandale

MIAMI, Sept. 18, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- CR Fitness Holdings is excited to announce a special one-day cyber sale for their upcoming location, Crunch Hallandale, FL.

For one day only, memberships start at just $9.99 per month with $0 enrollment fees, plus savings of up to $60 annually. The first 500 members to join will receive exciting perks, including a free t-shirt, discounts on personal and small group training, and more! Crunch Hallandale will also be hosting an in-person Cyber Sale Party from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. that same day. The event will feature fitness and fun for all attendees.

Crunch Hallandale is a brand-new 3.0 location with a modern design that will provide a fitness experience with a focus on quality service. The center features cardio and strength equipment including: Olympic squat racks, a group fitness studio, hot studio for yoga and Pilates, Ride cycle studio, boxing classes, performance turf, dry saunas, HydroMassage®, tanning, Infrared Sauna, the innovative HIITZone™ and more. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned athlete, Crunch Hallandale accommodates a variety of fitness goals in a motivating, engaging and welcoming environment for the entire community.

"Opening in Hallandale marks another exciting milestone," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "Our goal is to deliver a high-value, fun, and unmatched Crunch Fitness experience. Crunch Hallandale will offer something for everyone in the community.

