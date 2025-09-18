Drybar Expands to Brooklyn’s Hottest Neighborhoods and Makes Delaware Debut

Real Estate Developer and Wellness Entrepreneur Angel Patterson to Lead Growth Under Multi-Unit Agreement

September 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Drybar®, the leading professional blowout beauty concept, has signed a multi-unit development agreement to bring three new locations to Delaware and New York City’s Brooklyn neighborhoods of Park Slope and Williamsburg. These openings will mark Drybar’s debut in both Delaware and Brooklyn, expanding access to the brand’s signature blowout experience on the East Coast.

Angelique “Angel” Patterson, an experienced real estate developer and entrepreneur, will open the brand’s first location in Christiana, Delaware, within the next year, marking Drybar’s debut in the state. Patterson, a Delaware resident originally from Los Angeles, will follow with the launch of the first Drybar shops in Brooklyn’s Park Slope and Williamsburg neighborhoods.

“As a wellness and lifestyle entrepreneur, Drybar stands out to me as more than a beauty brand. I see it as a place that empowers confidence and community,” said Patterson. “As a longtime client and real estate professional, I can appreciate all sides of the brand. Both the seamless franchise model and the guest experience resonate with my values.”

Having previously lived in Park Slope while attending NYU, Patterson views this expansion as both a homecoming to New York and an opportunity to make an impact in her current home state of Delaware. She attributes her success as an entrepreneur to her time on the East Coast, where New York taught her to adapt quickly and navigate challenges with determination and discipline, while Delaware has provided the space and support for professional growth. By combining New York’s drive with Delaware’s nurturing spirit, Patterson aims to foster both innovation and community through her Drybar locations. She looks forward to growing her Drybar locations while actively engaging with the local communities.

“Angel brings a powerful combination of operational expertise, real estate knowledge, and personal passion to the Drybar brand,” said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands Inc. “Her dedication to beauty and wellness, plus her real estate know-how, aligns perfectly with our goal to expand Drybar into new markets and provide exceptional experiences for guests. We’re excited to see how Angel’s leadership will elevate our presence in vibrant communities in Delaware and New York and continue to deliver the quality and care the brand represents.”

Founded in 2010, the Drybar brand revolutionized the beauty industry with its focus on accessible, professional blowouts. With a chic, inviting environment and a commitment to helping clients look and feel their best, Drybar has become a go-to destination for confidence-boosting hair styling.

The Drybar brand is part of the WellBiz Brands portfolio, which also includes Radiant Waxing®, Fitness Together®, Elements Massage®, and Amazing Lash Studio®. Colorado-based WellBiz Brands now has nearly 750 locations across its portfolio. As a high-growth franchise, DB Franchise LLC offers franchise ownership opportunities in select markets across the country.

To learn more about the Drybar brand and franchise ownership opportunities, visit DrybarShops.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Amazing Lash Studio®, Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together® and Radiant Waxing®. The company’s cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE™ system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

