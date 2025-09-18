MilkShake Factory Expands in Indianapolis with Grand Opening of Avon Location on Saturday, September 27

September 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // Avon, IN – MilkShake Factory is continuing its Indiana expansion with the opening of a new store in Avon. The location officially opens on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

To celebrate, the store will host a grand opening event from 12 PM to 4 PM featuring music, giveaways, and a special buy-one-get-one-free offer on all shakes, sundaes, and molten cups. The first 100 guests will receive free MilkShake Factory t-shirts, and the first customer in line will take home a special prize basket.

The Avon store is owned and operated by franchise partners Kindall Palmer and Alex Chandler, who also opened MilkShake Factory’s first Indiana location in Indianapolis’ Nora neighborhood earlier this summer.

“Opening our first store in Nora was an incredible experience, and the support from the community has been overwhelming,” said Kindall Palmer. “Bringing MilkShake Factory to Avon is the next step in our commitment to growing in the Indianapolis area. This community is vibrant and family-oriented, and we’re excited to become a part of it.”

For Alex Chandler, Avon represents a progression in their expansion. “We’ve seen firsthand how MilkShake Factory creates a gathering place for families and friends,” Chandler said. “As we grow across Indianapolis, we look forward to continuing to build those connections and sharing a product that people love. Avon is the perfect next chapter.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu features an assortment of indulgent milkshake flavors, including fan favorites like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry and Campfire S’mores, alongside handcrafted sundaes, molten chocolate cups, and housemade chocolate treats. Every item is made with MilkShake Factory’s signature ice cream, created fresh in store daily using the Edwards family’s exclusive recipe.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences.

