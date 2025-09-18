Monkee's of Burlington Opens, Bringing a Fresh Fashion Destination to Downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 // PRNewswire // -- Monkee's of Burlington is now open, bringing a curated, high-end shopping experience with style, quality, and charm to the heart of the city. Owned and operated by Burlington native and recent college graduate Rebekah Anne Allen, the boutique marks the latest addition to the Monkee's franchise family.

"I always knew that I wanted to be involved in fashion in some way no matter what career I stepped into after graduating this past May," says Rebekah Anne. "I had a dream since I was young to own a retail store, and Monkee's was the right fit. I always felt inspired and happy in Monkee's stores and made it a point to find one near me wherever I was. I wanted to bring that same experience to Burlington — to give back to my community first and foremost. Our market needed a facelift, and I knew this store could fill that gap. Opening a place that has brought me so much joy in my hometown is one of the greatest things I could do."

Located in the heart of Burlington, Monkee's of Burlington will offer a thoughtfully curated selection across every category — from casual comfort to formal black-tie attire, versatile shoes, accessories, gifts, and more. CEO of Monkee's Franchising, DeeDee Shaw added, "As an Elon graduate, I'm excited to see Rebekah Anne open Monkee's of Burlington."

"In Monkee's of Burlington, you should expect a little of everything," Allen explains. "I have been so intentional in buying to make sure every single category is met for whatever a customer needs. Everything from casual comfort clothes to formal black tie. Shoes that can be perfect for errands, tailgates, concerts, and five-star dining. Gifts for those who love all different things — puzzles, books, jewelry, and even cocktail napkins. The largest goal I had for my store was being able to offer everything in one place while maintaining top quality. And I think I have done it."

At just 22 years old and only five months post-graduation at Meredith College, Rebekah Anne has poured her heart into the store from the ground up.

"I want to make sure people see how important this store is to me," she says. "This is my first baby and my most important. I take great pride in being the sole franchisee of Monkee's of Burlington. Every single day I am beyond grateful for the team at Monkee's, my family, friends, and everyone who has cheered me along on this fast and amazing journey over the last seven and a half months."

SOURCE Monkee’s Franchising, LLC

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.