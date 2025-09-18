Poolwerx Continues to Make a Splash Hitting 100 Territories Nationwide

Renowned Pool Franchise Celebrates Growth Milestone Fueled by Multi-Revenue Stream Model and Proven System

September 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS, TX. – Poolwerx, the world's leading pool service and retail franchise, proudly announces the opening of its 100th active territory. With more than 400 territories awarded across the globe and a proven U.S. model built on recurring revenue streams, premium retail experiences, and high-touch support, Poolwerx continues to strengthen its position as the only true one-stop solution in the pool care industry.

“Reaching 100 units is a tremendous accomplishment for our team and our franchise partners, but it’s just the beginning,” said Andrew Kidd, CEO of Poolwerx USA. “Our success comes from providing a premium, full-service pool care solution and building a culture where franchise partners feel supported to grow. We’ve proven this model works across markets, and we’re excited to bring Poolwerx to hundreds more communities.”

Founded over 30 years ago in Australia, Poolwerx entered the U.S. in 2015. Today, Poolwerx’s franchise partners operate across 17 states, coast to coast, with growth fueled by both mobile and brick-and-mortar retail stores. With over 100 units now operating, Poolwerx is positioned for a new era of growth and expansion, targeting 300 U.S. territories by 2027.

Poolwerx operates with a multi-revenue stream model that combines retail, service, chemical products, and diagnostics. Its retail stores function as trusted community hubs, offering free water testing, expert advice, and product sales, while its professional service teams deliver reliable maintenance and care. This integrated approach generates recurring, recession-resistant revenue and firmly positions Poolwerx as reliable experts in the industry.

“Pool ownership can be a chore, and our goal is to make it fun, easy, and reliable,” said Jeff Powell, Vice President of Sales at Poolwerx. “Our franchise partners benefit from a proven system, a brand with three decades of legacy, and a commitment to innovation that keeps us ahead of the curve.”

With mobile options and territories still available across the U.S., Poolwerx is actively seeking franchise candidates who are growth-minded, entrepreneurial leaders — ideal for empire builders, multi-unit operators, and veterans. For more information about Poolwerx and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://poolwerxfranchising.com.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is the largest global franchise pool retail and service brand with over 650 service vehicles and 180 retail stores across the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. Offering recurring maintenance, repair, retail, and delivery services, the brand’s success stems from its cutting-edge technology, thorough training, and scalable business model. For more information, visit poolwerx.com. For franchise opportunities, visit poolwerxfranchising.com.

SOURCE Poolwerx

###

Media Contact:

Liam Johnson

[email protected]

