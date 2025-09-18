Proforma Named a Greatest Company to Work For by PPAI

September 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Proforma is excited to share that it has once again been named a Greatest Company to Work For by Promotional Products Association International (PPAI). This award reflects Proforma’s dedication to cultivating a positive workplace culture where its employees thrive and contribute to the company’s position.

PPAI is the industry’s largest not-for-profit trade association, consisting of 15,000 member companies, all of which are invited to submit applications for consideration in its annual Greatest Companies to Work For competition. PPAI sends a questionnaire to employees at participating companies, in which they’re asked to evaluate their employer across a range of topics including, company values, job security, benefits, and more.

“Proforma prioritizes fostering a culture where employees feel supported and valued,” said Kathy Mayo, Vice President of Human Resources at Proforma. “To be recognized by PPAI is to receive one of the highest accolades in the print and promotional products industry.”

Proforma ranked among the top large companies in 2025, and scored high in work-life balance, confidence in leadership, strong values and ethics, and personal goals and outlook for the future.

A significant driver of Proforma’s success is its strategic investment in technology. In 2025, the company expanded its suite of business success software to streamline operations, elevate customer engagement, and cement Proforma’s position as a technology trailblazer in the industry.

“While our technology gives us a competitive edge, our people are the true heart of Proforma,” said Vera Muzzillo, CEO of Proforma. “For over 45 years, we’ve remained a family-owned and operated company, and we take great pride in treating every member of the Proforma Network like family.”

