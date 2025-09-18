Swing Bays Franchisees Break New Ground with North Carolina Location

September 18, 2025 // Franchising.com // PARKER, CO — The Swing Bays announced its first expansion beyond Colorado with a new location being developed in Wake Forest, North Carolina. The Wake Forest location is scheduled to open by Summer 2026.

The franchisees, Phil and Nancy Gugliotta, are both experienced franchise consultants and love golf. The Swing Bays made sense for them because their son, currently an assistant golf professional, could help them run the franchise.

The Wake Forest location will feature six golf bays equipped with Trackman simulators, PGA professional golf lessons, fitness programming run by Titleist Performance Institute professionals, and member engagement experiences. The facility will include short game practice areas, an on-site gym, and a bar serving beverages and snacks. Memberships range from $35 to $595 a month, making a membership at The Swing Bays accessible to a wide range of the population.

“We're thrilled to partner with Phil and Nancy to bring The Swing Bays to Wake Forest," said Dustin Miller, PGA professional and co-founder of The Swing Bays. ”The Gugliotta’s experience in franchise consulting and love for golf makes them ideal partners to introduce our concept to North Carolina golfers.

The indoor golf industry has experienced growth as consumers embrace year-round play and technology-enhanced experiences. Indoor golf offers weather independence and detailed skill development through analytics and professional instruction.

