This Halloween Get Monster-Sized Munchies All Season Long at Jack in the Box

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jack in the Box is making Halloween bigger, bolder, and better than ever. Back for its fifth year, the Monster Taco returns—this time alongside an all-new lineup of oversized favorites and limited-time offerings designed to satisfy even the scariest cravings.

At the center of it all is the brand-new Monster Munchie Meal, a crave-worthy combo designed for ultimate snacking. This monster-sized meal includes two Monster Tacos, a Monster Mozzarella Stick, crispy chicken nuggets, curly fries, and a drink—all paired with a limited-edition color-changing Halloween cup, available only with the purchase of the meal.

For fans who like their snacks as bold as their costumes, Jack is also rolling out Monster Munchies—monster-sized versions of some of the brand’s most iconic items. Guests can grab any of the following for just $3 each:

2 Monster Tacos – Two of Jack’s terrifyingly delicious Monster Tacos, topped off with melty American cheese, shredded lettuce & taco sauce. Monster sized and scary good.

Monster Mozzarella Stick – A 6” crispy, golden, and monstrously melty mozzarella stick served with two Marinara dip cups. Scary good for spooky season.

Monster Churro – A 10" golden fried churro with a cinnamon sugar cream filling, and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Boo who? Not you!

And because no Halloween lineup is complete without sweet and savory extras, Jack’s menu also features the Halloween Monster Cookie Shake blended with Chips Ahoy!® syrup and OREO® cookie crumbs..

The Monster Munchie Meal, Monster Munchies, and Halloween treats are available nationwide beginning September 18 through November 2 at Jack in the Box restaurants.

SOURCE Jack in the Box Inc.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.