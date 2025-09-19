ACE Jiffy Lube® Reminds College Students: Back-to-School Car Care is Key to Staying Safe on the Road

September 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Lauderdale, FL – As students return to college campuses this month, Atlantic Coast Enterprises (ACE) is reminding young drivers and commuters that vehicle maintenance is just as important as keeping up with class assignments. Staying on top of basic car care can prevent breakdowns, improve safety, and save money.

“Heading to college is an exciting time, but it’s also a big responsibility — especially when it comes to driving,” said Richard Jennings, Director of Operations for ACE Jiffy Lube®. “At Jiffy Lube, we want students to feel confident every time they get behind the wheel. A few simple maintenance steps can make all the difference.”

Here are six essential car care tips from ACE Jiffy Lube® for students and commuters this semester:

Oil & Filter Changes – Protect your engine’s life by changing your oil and filter regularly. How often depends on your vehicle, but most cars require service every 3,000–5,000 miles.

Check Tire Pressure – Poorly inflated tires hurt fuel efficiency, reduce stopping power, and wear down faster. Changes in weather can make tire pressure fluctuate, so check often.

Inspect Windshield Wipers – Sudden rain showers are part of life. Worn wipers can streak or miss, making driving dangerous.

Top Off Fluids – Oil, coolant, brake fluid, and windshield washer fluid are all essential. Don’t wait until a warning light comes on — stay proactive.

Replace Cabin Air Filters – Your cabin filter keeps the air you breathe clean and helps your A/C run efficiently. Most should be changed every 12,000–15,000 miles or as needed.

Rotate Tires – Regular tire rotation improves performance and extends tire life.

Students and Commuters: Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late

Regular car care isn’t just about avoiding breakdowns — it’s about safety, reliability, and saving money in the long run.

“Whether you’re commuting across town or driving home for the weekend, the last thing you want is a car issue to derail your plans,” added Jennings. “Routine maintenance is quick, affordable, and will keep your vehicle running at its best throughout the school year.”

SOURCE Jiffy Lube franchisee Atlantic Coast Enterprises, LLC

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.