Children's Lighthouse Signs Deal with Lalitha John to Bring Children's Lighthouse to Aubrey, TX

September 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUBREY, TX — Children’s Lighthouse is thrilled to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement with Lalitha John in Aubrey, TX.

“We’re excited to welcome Lalitha to the Children’s Lighthouse family,” said President Michael Brown. “Our mission has always been to provide a nurturing environment that fosters early childhood development and instills a lifelong love of learning. We believe that Lalitha shares our passion and, with her dedication and commitment, we’re confident that she will play a pivotal role in helping us make a lasting impact on the lives of the children and families we serve.”

With more than two-thirds of the nation's children under six having both parents in the workforce, the demand for high-quality early childhood education is at an all-time high. The U.S. child care industry, valued at $59 billion in 2023, is projected to exceed $88 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Children's Lighthouse is positioned to meet this growing need through its innovative Lighthouse Pathways learning approach, which offers three individualized, research-backed and age-appropriate curriculums tailored to support each child’s unique educational journey. For infants as young as six weeks to two years, Lighthouse BRIGHT® provides early learning foundations. Lighthouse CARES® is designed for children ages two to five, focusing on their developmental milestones. For school-aged children, xSTREAM Quest® offers an after school exploratory learning experience in science, technology, reading, engineering, art and mathematics (STREAM). Through a combination of interactive classroom activities and hands-on experiences, Children's Lighthouse is dedicated to equipping children with the critical skills, knowledge, and values needed for success in school and life.

“We’ve been building up the foundation for really aggressive growth,” said Vice President of Franchise Development Matt Kelton. “The demand continues to far surpass supply at this point. Our new openings and franchisee expansions reflect the growing need for quality early childhood education across the country.”

When Lalitha was working in IT, she had a bad experience when her daughter was going to daycare, showing her the importance of finding a place where children would be nurtured, safe, and truly cared for. She even considered starting a home daycare to help other parents avoid similar situations. Once she found Children’s Lighthouse, she knew it would be the perfect opportunity to finally lean into her passion.

“I started looking at franchises and found Children’s Lighthouse. It felt like the right fit. I knew it could help parents who are looking for superior childcare — and let’s face it, every parent wants that. I knew this would be a way I could contribute and be useful in the community,” said John.

Children’s Lighthouse was founded in 1997 by brothers Pat and Mike Brown. As the parents and uncles of several young children themselves, they saw a need for quality childcare that went beyond simple playtime and babysitting.

SOURCE Children’s Lighthouse

