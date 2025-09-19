Texas Crust Pizza Franchisees Secure Real Estate, Projected to Open the Newest Pizza Restaurant in TX in September 2025

September 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // LEANDER, TEXAS – Crust Pizza Co. new location in Leander. Armando Cordova and Jorge Molina have partnered to open three Crust Pizza Co. locations across Central Texas.

“We are excited to bring Crust Pizza to Texas,” said Carl Comeaux, CEO of Crust Pizza Co. “Our commitment to quality and the unique dining experience we offer sets us apart in the pizza industry. We look forward to becoming the number one pizza place in Leander.”

“This location is perfect for serving the Leander community,” said Cordova. “We are thrilled to introduce Crust Pizza’s pizzas and inviting atmosphere to our neighbors.”

“Crust Pizza is not just about great pizza; it’s about creating a memorable dining experience,” added Comeaux. “Our 3.0 prototype, with its modern design and cozy ambiance, enhances the overall experience for our guests.”

