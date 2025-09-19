UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage of St. Louis Owners Featured in Real Producers Magazine

September 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // St. Louis, MO – UNITS® Franchising Group Inc., is proud to announce that Chris and Mike Krenning have been featured in Real Producers magazine.

The feature spotlights the Krennings’ leadership, commitment to teamwork, and dedication to delivering reliable, customer-focused moving and storage solutions to the St. Louis community. Over the past four years, Chris and Mike have built a business that fosters a trusted, family-oriented team culture that prioritizes excellence and care at every step of the customer journey

The Krennings have developed a company culture where every team member plays a vital role, from drivers to office staff, ensuring a seamless, top-tier experience for customers and partners. Known for being approachable, responsive, and solution-oriented, the UNITS® of St. Louis team has become a go-to resource for realtors, contractors, and stagers who rely on dependable storage and moving services.

“Our motto, Moving and Storage from Neighbors You Trust, is more than just a slogan. This message reflects our overarching mission,” said Chris Krenning. “Our team is committed to making each customer’s experience smooth, stress-free, and personal.”

As a locally owned and operated business, the Krennings have built a workplace where family values and community involvement comes first. Their son is an active member of the team, and they proudly embrace their role as grandparents, weaving personal connection into their leadership approach. Their team culture is based on trust, positivity, and mutual support, which translates into outstanding customer service

UNITS® of St. Louis stands out for its innovative delivery technology, the Robo-UNIT Delivery System, which keeps containers level during loading and unloading and minimizes property disruption.

Participation in Real Producers has also allowed Chris and Mike to strengthen relationships with local realtors and business partners, fostering collaborative opportunities that fuel growth and reinforce their reputation as trusted industry leaders.

Being featured in Real Producers reflects the Krennings’ growing influence in St. Louis’s business and real estate communities. Their story illustrates how locally owned businesses can thrive by prioritizing people, service, and relationships.

“At UNITS®, we’re more than just a service provider,” Chris shared. “We’re a team working toward one goal: caring for each client and making their storage and moving experience smooth, simple, and successful.”

