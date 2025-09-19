Waterloo Turf Builds in Dallas-Fort Worth

September 19, 2025 // Franchising.com // AUSTIN, TX. – Waterloo Turf has signed several new territories in North Dallas.

Franchise partner Stephen Tong will be overseeing service throughout Waco and College Station. Stephen has a background in law enforcement, having been a Deputy Sheriff, a member of SWAT, a K9 Handler, a Field Handler, a Field Training Officer, and a Detective in the Major Crimes Unit. After 10 years in Law Enforcement, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming an entrepreneur.

“I knew Waterloo Turf was a match because of the brand’s vision, mission, and team-mentality culture,” Tong said. “A lot of my previous experience in project management within Law Enforcement has helped tremendously on my journey to business ownership.”

With nearly 20 years of corporate leadership behind him, franchisee Zephrin Allen will be serving areas throughout North Dallas such as Mckinney, Rockwall, Plano, Princeton, Anna, and Greenville. Hailing from a successful career in corporate America, Allen has built a reputation as a strong leader managing large teams and complex operations. This background laid the foundation for his pursuit of a franchise: a chance to leverage his management and strategic skills in his own venture.

"Expanding into Waco, North Dallas and College Station is an exciting next step for us in Texas, our home state. With local owners on the ground, we can provide exceptional and personalized services for both families and businesses,” said Tim Lovett, Co-Owner and CEO of Waterloo Turf. “From creating low-maintenance yards that give families more time to enjoy their weekends, to helping businesses improve their spaces and serve their customers, it’s all about making a positive difference in the everyday lives of people in these communities."

SOURCE Waterloo Turf

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.