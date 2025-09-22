Another Broken Egg Cafe in Riverside Welcomes New Local Owners

Husband-and-Wife Team Brings Passion for Hospitality and Community to Popular Brunch Spot on Margaret Street

September 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another Broken Egg Cafe is excited to announce new local ownership of its Riverside location at 1012 Margaret St., where husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Anthony and Rachelle Massacavollo are building on their passion for great food, warm hospitality, and creating spaces where guests feel right at home.

Already familiar with the area’s business community, the Massacavollos run multiple Scooter’s Coffee locations across Jacksonville and Fort Myers. The duo primarily manages drive-thru locations and coffee shops inside hospitals. Now, Anthony and Rachelle are eager to deepen their ties to the Riverside community and take a more personal, guest-focused approach at Another Broken Egg Cafe, where guests can slow down, gather, and savor chef-driven dishes in a warm, welcoming setting.

“We’ve always loved how a neighborhood breakfast or brunch spot can bring people together—where guests feel like family from the moment they walk in,” said Anthony. “Another Broken Egg Cafe gives us a chance to offer that kind of experience. We’re excited not only to serve amazing food, but to get to know our Jacksonville neighbors even better and become a part of their daily routines and special celebrations.”

Offerings at the Margaret Street location include core menu items with broad fan appeal like the Shrimp ‘N Grits, Chicken & Waffles, Lobster and Brie Omelette, Huevos Rancheros, Southern Chicken Sandwich and more. The brand also offers Lunch Duos, which allow guests to pair half an entrée with a cup of soup or a side salad. In addition, kids can enjoy classic breakfast offerings including Chocolate Chip Pancakes with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, the French Toast Sampler or the Little Rooster (scrambled egg, fresh seasonal fruit, English muffin and baked bacon). The cafe also features an enticing and modernized environment where gourmet food and beverages – including a full bar with signature cocktails, mocktails, mimosas and bloody marys – come together to create a highly memorable dining experience for all.

Looking ahead, the duo also plans to open a new Another Broken Egg Cafe location in St. Augustine in 2026.

“Anthony and Rachelle have already shown an incredible commitment to service and their communities through their work with Scooter’s Coffee, and we’re thrilled to see them bring that same passion to Another Broken Egg Cafe,” said Jeff Sturgis, Chief Development Officer at Another Broken Egg Cafe. “Their dedication to delivering warm, thoughtful hospitality makes them a great fit for Jacksonville, and we’re excited to support them as they continue to grow with us across Northeast Florida.”

Open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch and lunch, Another Broken Egg Cafe showcases chef-driven dishes made with high-quality ingredients, offering a diverse menu that caters to gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and other dietary needs. The Jacksonville cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

For guests on-the-go, Another Broken Egg Cafe offers online ordering with convenient takeout and delivery options to the surrounding community, as well as small and large group catering.

For more information about Another Broken Egg Cafe in Jacksonville, visit www.anotherbrokenegg.com/locations/jacksonville-fl-margaret-street/.

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe of America Franchising, LLC (Another Broken Egg Cafe®) is an elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant that celebrates everyday moments with an award-winning, chef-driven menu featuring Southern-inspired flavors and handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. The brand offers a wide variety of innovative twists on classic dishes with something for every guest, including gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and kid-friendly options. With a passion for exceptional food and hospitality demonstrated through its high-quality ingredients and inspired service, Another Broken Egg Cafe is one of the fastest-growing, daytime-only franchised concepts, operating more than 100 locations in 17 states with nearly 100 more in development nationwide. With nearly 30 years of experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was featured in Entrepreneur’s 2025 “Franchise 500” list as well as Franchise Times’ “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” lists in 2024. The brand is well-positioned for expansive growth, delivering spirited connections and culinary innovation to more communities across the country, following the implementation of several new full bar and culinary initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and increase profits for individual cafes.

