Cousins Maine Lobster Expands Its SoCal Footprint with Ventura Launch

September 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // VENTURA, Calif. – Cousins Maine Lobster (CML) is expanding its California footprint with the launch of a new truck in Ventura. The latest opening will be spearheaded by Karan Singh, who recently took over the brand’s Los Angeles trucks in May. This location will offer local seafood lovers the opportunity to enjoy CML’s world-famous Maine lobster rolls, mouthwatering lobster tacos, savory lobster grilled cheese, and delicious whoopie pies, like the newest limited-time flavor, S’mores.

In addition to operating his Cousins Maine Lobster trucks, Singh brings extensive experience from well-known brands and currently owns Subway franchises.

“I’m drawn to brands that deliver both quality and a unique experience, and Cousins Maine Lobster does just that,” said Karan Singh. “After seeing the truck in action and learning the story behind it, I knew it was something special. It’s been an honor serving the L.A. community this year. We can’t wait to give more people a true taste of Maine.”

Cousins Maine Lobster is set to make its official debut on Saturday, Sept. 27, located at Thousand Oaks, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sabin Lomac, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster and operator of the original Los Angeles truck featured on Shark Tank, will also be in attendance to celebrate the milestone.

“Karan’s exceptional operational leadership and dedication have made him an incredible partner for our brand— we can’t wait for his continued development in Southern California,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “We’ve seen firsthand how committed he is to creating an authentic experience, and we’re confident the Ventura truck will bring the same energy and genuine taste of Maine lobster to even more neighborhoods in Southern California.”

SOURCE Cousins Maine Lobster

###

