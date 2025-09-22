Former Australian Police Officer to Open Caring Transitions Location in Boca Raton

September 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // BOCA RATON, Fla. - Caring Transitions latest opening in Florida. Caring Transitions of Boca Raton will serve Boca, and the surrounding areas. The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Carl Newman, will provide an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

Newman spent the latter part of his professional life as a police officer, following earlier work in the hospital system, both roles fueled by his passion for helping people. After 10 years in law enforcement, he decided it was time for a new chapter. Having also owned a few small side businesses, Newman had long been interested in entrepreneurship, and franchising provided the perfect opportunity to combine his skills with a meaningful mission.

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. Carl and his team offer trusted expertise, ensuring families receive compassionate, professional guidance during major life changes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carl Newman into the Caring Transitions franchise family” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Carl Newman’s journey from serving as a police officer in Australia to launching a Caring Transitions location in Boca Raton perfectly reflects our mission of compassionate service and community support.”

