Jungle Driving Spotlights Training Leader Cheryl Price

September 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. – Jungle Driving is proud to spotlight Cheryl Price, Director of Training & Development. With more than a decade of experience building training systems across franchise brands, Price is bringing her expertise, authenticity, and relationship-focused leadership style to ensure every Jungle Driving franchisee is set up for success.

Each new owner will benefit from the in-house curriculum she developed for training students, as well as the comprehensive program she built to prepare franchise owners to launch successfully in their communities.

Her career in training and development began with a love of small business and a passion for helping entrepreneurs thrive. Over the years, she has designed comprehensive onboarding programs for nationally recognized franchise brands, including HorsePower Brands and Right at Home.

“What excites me about Jungle Driving is the chance to do what I love, educating franchise owners and students alike,” said Price. “By building authentic relationships and supporting our owners every step of the way, we’re not just launching businesses, we’re making an impact in communities by keeping teens safe behind the wheel.”

Her approach is rooted in overcommunication, empathy, and clear expectations. Every member of Jungle Driving’s operations team also trains in Omaha to gain firsthand experience, reinforcing Price’s belief that “listening and learning from franchisees is just as important as teaching them.”

